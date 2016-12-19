Stop-gap Kotoko gaffer Micheal Osei submits list of players to be transfered to management

Most Kotoko players who had limited playing time at the club in the just ended season may be shown the way out as acting head coach Michael Osei submits a tall list of players to be transferred to the new management.

At the maiden meeting of the new management held at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi, Michael Osei submitted the list to the management explaining why those player must be transfer-listed.

He also pencilled a few others who will be needed at the club to reinforce the title winning ambitions next season.

A statement on the club's website read: "The coach explained the current strength of the playing body while making forecasts for the 2016/17 season. Michael first focused on players that he believes must be maintained before looking at those that must be put on transfer."

Michael them presented a list of targeted players for the season.

"He as well presented a list of targeted players and explained why their presence in the team next season would be helpful."

Kotoko finished 5th last season and the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led management wants to better it this time hence their readiness to refine the club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com