Sports News | 19 December 2016 12:46 CET
PHOTOS: Fifa General Coordinator Anthony Baffoe fraternises with Real Madrid stars after Club World Cup finals
Fifa General Coordinator and former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe took time off his busy schedule to fraternise with Real Madrid super stars after the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup finals in Yokohama, Japan.
Real Madrid won the game by 4-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 40th hat trick for the White Angels.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].