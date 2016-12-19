Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 19 December 2016 12:46 CET

PHOTOS: Fifa General Coordinator Anthony Baffoe fraternises with Real Madrid stars after Club World Cup finals

Fifa General Coordinator and former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe took time off his busy schedule to fraternise with Real Madrid super stars after the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup finals in Yokohama, Japan.

Real Madrid won the game by 4-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 40th hat trick for the White Angels.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

ghana is rich, ghana is poor!
By: prof. eugene aniwei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img