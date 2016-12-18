Luis Suarez scores twice as Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona outclass Espanyol

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a statement 4-1 win over city rivals Espanyol, halving Real Madrid’s advantage at the top of La Liga.

The Argentine was at his sparkling best, contributing two assists with a couple of mazy dribbles and nothing a goal of his own late on. Espanyol didn’t play particularly poorly, but they stood no chance against Messi in this kind of form.

Luis Suarez gave Luis Enrique’s side the lead after 18 minutes, latching on to an Andres Iniesta pass over the top and poking a finish past Diego Lopez in the Espanyol goal, who was withdrawn due to injury in the second half.

Barcelona scored two goals in three minutes between the 67 and 69 minutes to put the derby out of sight for the visitors, with Messi flicking home a nonchalant finish in stoppage time to complete the scoring at the Camp Nou.