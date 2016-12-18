Glory Stars FC make Division One League qualification; become fourth Tamale club in DOL

Tamale Glory Stars FC have become the fourth club from the northern regional capital to take part in the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League following their stupendous qualification on Sunday afternoon.

The Tamale-based side won all three matches in the final round-robin stage to top the standing, beating the likes of Mole Nationals, Sankara Nationals and STK Stars.

A 2-1 win over Mole Nationals FC saw the in-form Glory Stars securing qualification without tasting a defeat in the competition scoring a total of 22 goals in the qualification process.

Glory Stars will therefore join RTU, Guan United and Steadfast as Northern representatives in next season's Division One League.

Bankrolled by former Northern Region Football Association chairman Adam Munkaila, Glory Stars FC aim at sustaining their stay in the DOL and subsequently fighting for Premiership qualification.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

