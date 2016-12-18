Richard Akpokavie Ready To Contest Again For GOC Secretary General

Incumbent General Secretary of the Ghana Olypmic Committee (GOC) Richard Akpokavie has revealed to Yours Tuely his decision to contest for his position again in the next Elective Congress fixed for March 15, 2017.

Speaking after the Extra Ordinary Congress held last Saturday at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium – Conference Room, he said there is some unfinished business which he must finish at the GOC that is why he is going to contest again.

According to Akpokavie, he loves sports and had been a sportsman throughout, passing through the ranks as an enthusiast to player, coach, administrator and now the General Secretary of the GOC.

He said his vision is to see Ghana Sports develop well with the best facilities and well trained and disciplined sportsmen and women who are ready to give the nation gold and silver medals at international competition.

The former national Hockey star said he wants to leave a mark as one of the best sports administrators and hoped the GOC members will vote for him in March 2017.

The Lawyer by profession said he has devoted his time to serve Ghana Sports and will do it with all his abilities and skills.

Richard Akpokavie call for unity among leaders of Ghana Sports and hoped that the elections would be free, fair and peaceful with the best candidates winning.

Much is not known whether the current President Professor Francis Dodoo will be contesting, however some dignitaries in the sports family of Ghana have been selected to draw the road-map to the elections. They include Peter Zwennes of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Ken Ashigbe of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF).

Madam Gifty Annan-Myers, former President of the Ghana Rugby Football Association was also nominated to serve on a Disciplnary Committee.