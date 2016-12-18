Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Nigeria, Senegal Move Into AFCON final
....The African finalists also book their place at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

By Sammy Heywood Okine

CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations hosts Nigeria and Senegal will contest this year’s final on Sunday after wining their respective semi-finals - booking their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup places in the process.

Senegal were the first to qualify for both the final and next year’s showpiece as they beat Egypt 5-2. Having battled back twice from a goal down, Senegal cut loose in the latter stages to earn the win and ensure themselves a place in the Bahamas next year.

News received from Beach Soccer Worldwide said the sides were level with just 12 minutes to play but Sylla, Fall and Diassy struck inside three final-period minutes to wrap up a deserved success.

Having seen Senegal progress to the final in the previous match, Nigeria then eased to a 6-1 win against Morocco.

The home side had Emmanuel’s opener cancelled out by Nassim before the first break but a brace from Abu, a further strike from Emmanuel and efforts from Emeka and Ogodo wrapped up a dominant victory in front of an exuberant Lagos crowd.

The first game of the day would decide which team would face Ivory Coast in the fifth-place play-off on Sunday and it was holders Madagascar who prevailed as they beat Ghana 8-4.

Defeats to Senegal and Morocco saw the defending champions surrender their crown as they finished third in Group B, but a hat-trick from Toky helped see off a gutsy fightback attempt from a Ghana side now resigned to seventh spot.

Saturday’s results
Madagascar 8-4 Ghana
Senegal 5-2 Egypt
Morocco 1-6 Nigeria
Sunday’s fixtures
17.30: Madagascar v Ivory Coast (Fifth-place play-off)

18.45: Morocco v Egypt (Third-place play-off)
20.00: Nigeria v Senegal (Final)

Football News

TO CHAMPION A USELESS CAUSE IS A WANTON EXPRESSION OF THE SUPIRIT OF BRAVADO, HENCE DEFIES DESCRIPTION
By: LAWRENCE TWUMASI
