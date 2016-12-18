Manchester City fights from goal down to beat Arsenal

Arsenal went in front against Manchester City but were undone by two second-half goals at Etihad Stadium to lose for the second time in two games.

The Gunners raced out of the blocks with Alexis Sanchez beautifully playing in Theo Walcott to slot past Claudio Bravo.

City enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first half but they were sloppy in possession and slow getting forward, evidently missing the suspended Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero. At the break, though, Bacary Sagna replaced the struggling Pablo Zabaleta and Kevin De Bruyne moved more central, which prompted a change in proceedings.

Within minutes of the restart, David Silva's wonderful chipped pass found Leroy Sane who calmly finished for his first City goal.

Arsenal couldn't cope with City as they launched wave after wave of attack and the winning goal inevitably came when De Bruyne's magnificent pass found Raheem Sterling, who cut inside and beat Pert Cech at his near post.

The result takes City to within seven points of leaders Chelsea after 17 games, while Arsenal are a further two back, already having a mountain to climb if they are to win the title.