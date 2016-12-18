Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 15:06 CET

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick seals extra-time win for Real Madrid against Kashima Antlers in final

By Wires

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick crowned Real Madrid as Club World Cup champions and ensured his side avoided an almighty upset to Kashima Antlers.

The European champions were strong favourites to win the tournament for the second time in three years, but found themselves trailing 2-1 to the Japanese side in the second half following an astonishing double from Gaku Shibasaki.

Ronaldo equalised from the spot just minutes later, but Real Madrid were taken to extra-time by a Kashima Antlers outfit doing just as much pressing as Zinedine Zidane’s Galacticos.

However, Ronaldo scored twice more to secure the win for Real Madrid and consign Kashima Antlers to a defeat they barely deserved. The Japanese team provided the storyline of this year’s Club World Cup, even if they finished a beaten side.

ft_top_line
