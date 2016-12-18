Two unnamed French Ligue 1 clubs chasing in-form Rashid Sumaila’s signature

Two unnamed French Ligue 1 clubs are keen on capturing in-form Al Gharafa defender following his stupendous [performance for the club, the player's club has confirmed.

According to Al Qadsia, the player's club, his agent has confirmed to them that he has received offers from two Ligue 1 clubs and have opened negotiations with them.

Other reports in the Kuwaiti and Qatari media have also linked the Ghanaian to a number of big clubs in the Qatar Stars League on a permanent move.

Sumaila, 23, joined Al Gharafa on a season long loan from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia and has transformed the fortunes of the Leopards.

The Ghana defender joined the Qatari side when they were 13th on the 14-club league table and has pushed them up to 4th, now contending for the league title.

The in-form Ghana defender has emerged man of the match on three occasions since joining Al Gharafa, scoring two goals in the process.

Sumaiala guided Al Qadsia to win the Kuwait Viva League last season and was voted the best foreign player win Kuwait as well as the best defender and best player in his club Al Qadsia.

Sumaila will join a couple of Ghanaian players in the Ligue 1 including Majeed Waris if he finally moves to France.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

