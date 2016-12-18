SHOCKING: Local Black Stars head coach snubbed by the Premier League Board during 2016 awards

In a shocking turn of events, head coach of the Local Black Stars Maxwell Konadu was snubbed by the leadership of the Premier League Board during the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League awards.

The Local Black Stars coach who doubles as the deputy coach of the Black Stars was conspicuously missing at the event to the shock of many as he watched almost every league match played last season.

Many wondered why the head coach of the local side of the senior national team responsible for selecting players in to the Local Black Stars was ignored for the event.

The leadership of the Premier League Board could not quickly give answer to the absence of Maxwell Konadu when questioned.

Ghanasoccernet.com contacted the ignored Local Black Stars head coach and he said 'Can you believe that no one invited me for the event? That's why I also did not appear there. What happens if I come there and I am embarrassed? Since I was not invited, there was no for me to come there,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

'Almost everyone who came to the event had an invite and some people even called me while at the event to ask me why I was absent.

'Ask any PLB member and they will get a very nice excuse for you,' he added.

Attempts to reach the PLB Boss Ashford Tettey Oku proved fruitless as his phone was off at the time of filing this report.

The PLB awards was strictly attended by invitation and anyone who had no invite could not enter the Banquet Hall to be part of the event.

