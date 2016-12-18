Nominations open for 2016 Sports Excellence Awards 

Nominations have opened for the 3rd Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards 2016, one of the most eagerly-awaited events on the local sporting calendar.

The Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards present the general public an ideal chance to nominate Ghanaian sportspeople, coaches, administrators, sports media, and other stakeholders worldwide.

"This is a great chance to recognise that success - both on the local and national stage - and to say thank you to all Ghanaian sports personalities worldwide that make it all possible, underscored Franklin Boateng, Executive Producer of the worldwide Ghanaian sporting event.

"If you know of a Ghanaian sports enthusiast, sportsperson or a team which has excelled this year, or somebody who is dedicated to championing the cause of sports development and promotion in Ghana, then why not nominate them for an award?"

The deadline for nominations is Friday, December 23, 2016.

"This is our chance to celebrate sporting success across the board in Ghana, and recognise all the hard work behind the scenes," he said.

To nominate a candidate, kindly give reasons why he/she deserve the recognition and email it to [email protected]

Last year's winners included, Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, Former Minister for Youth Sports, Dr Mustapha Ahmed, Long jumper Richard Seklorwu, Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, world's fastest youth Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (Ghanaian-Japanese), Daily Graphic/Graphic Sports' Rosalind Amoh, Citi FM's Nathan Quao, among others.

The Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards are designed to be all encompassing, rewarding outstanding Ghanaian athletes, volunteers, sports media, as well as sports administrators, and stakeholders, worldwide, without whom many sports would not be so successful.

The event is proudly powered by its founder Hallmark Plus, and supported by Black Entertainment, Fashion, Film & Television Awards (BEFFTA), ENYA Events Management (UK), Graphic Sports, among others.

