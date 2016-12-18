Survey: Nuru Sulley, the most consistent Ghanaian center back in Europe's top leagues

There is no doubt that Raphael Dwamena is the most in-form and consistent Ghanaian player in Europe but Alanyaspor's Nuru Sulley has stolen the show as the most consistent Ghanaian center back in the top league in Europe, a search conducted by Ghanasoccernet.com has revealed.

Talking of the top leagues, the survey took into consideration the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, Turkish Super Lig and the Portuguese Premira Liga.

Of all the over 50 Ghanaian defenders in the top leagues in Europe, Nana Akwasi Asare of Genk in Belgium was the most consistent until he got injured a few months ago given the crown to the in-form Nuru Sulley.

Daniel Amartey could have been the most consistent if Claudio Rannieri had kept him at the back but has been playing as a holding midfielder for Liecester City of late.

Nuru Sulley has played the last five matches for Alanyaspor since returning from injury in November with Nana Akwasi Asare playing four matches while Daniel Amartey has six, but not as a defender for the same period like Nuru.

Following his magnificent exploits with the Local Black Stars in Libya in 2013 where he guided the side to win silver in the CHAN Tournament, Nuru Sulley's form has seen an arithmetic improvement beyond imagination.

He guided Alanyaspor to gain promotion into the Turkish Super Lig this season and his form in recent times has been simply unimaginable.

The former Hearts defender has been very consistent for the Alanya side seeing them through five wins in the last two months.

Close to him is Nana Akwasi Asare, captain for Belgium Jupiler League side Genk. Nana was the most consistent and in-form Ghanaian defender in Europe's top flight league last season but injuries have plagued his consistency this season.

Daniel Amartey, who has recently been swapping roles as a defender and a holding midfielder for Leicester City came third.

Baba Rahman who has recently been warming the bench at Shalke 04 and Jonathan Mensah of Anzhi Makhachkala were all missing in action.

For Jonathan Mensah, the Russian League is over and has since been in the country but Baba Rahman has simply been relegated to the bench at Shalke 04.

