Ebenezer Ofori named in Swedish Allsvenskan Team of the Season; AIK star could gatecrash Ghana's AFCON squad

AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori could gatecrash Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being named in the Swedish league's Team of the Season.

The skillful midfielder scored three goals in 27 league appearances as AIK finished second in recently concluded season.

Ofori signed off the season by scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Kalmar last month.

The 21-year-old was crowned the best midfielder of the league last season when he tallied 27 appearances.

According to Bleacher Scouting Report by Sam Tighe, Ofori has the passing skills of Valencia's Dani Parejo and Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund.

His agility has been compared to Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.

