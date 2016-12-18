2016 PLB AWARDS: Wa All Stars sweep awards, Latif Blessing rules, Inusah Musah sparks controversy

Wa All Stars swept the highest number of awards at the 2016 Premier League Board awards, walking home with the goalkeeper of the season, coach of the season, CEO of the season and club of the season but controversially, none of their players was nominated for the player or defender of the season.

Latif Blessing emerged the king of Ghana football and will reign for the next twelve months as Kwasi Donsu and Abdul Basshiru could not wrestle him for the award.

Hearts of Oak's Inusah Musah was awarded the defender of the season in a controversial style which was greeted with murmurs all inside the Banquet Hall.

Latif scored 17 goals to emerge goal king and best player of the season in 25 starts despite Kwasi Donsu's magnificent performance which saw him score 15 goals with 10 free kicks.

Inusah Musah beat competition from captains of Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC, Amos Frimpong and Abdul Bashiru respectively.

Wa All Stars coach Enos Kwame Adepa won the coach of the season for guiding the side to win their first league trophy robbing off rivalry from Cioaba Aristica of Aduana Stars and Manuel Zacharias of Bechem United while their CEO, Oduro Nyarko won the CEO of the season beating competition from James Esselfie of Medeama SC and Albert Commey of Aduana Stars.

Richard Ofori of Wa All Stars also emerged the goalkeeper of the season for keeping 14 clean sheets in 25 matches while Abdul Halik Hudu of Inter Allies came up as the most promising player of the season.

Referee Awal Mohammed and Haruna Bawa were the referee of the year and assistant referee of the year respectively.

In the other categories, Brong Ahafo Region Football Association Chairman Mr. Augustine Asante emerged the Match Commissioner of the season while Paul Abenyega was the PLB Cameraman of the season.

Mr. Joyce Asare and Mr. Dasoberi Emmanuel Newton were the female worker and male worker of the years respectively.

SuperSport was given a special awar for the coverage of the league last season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

