Ranieri hints unhappy Jeffrey Schlupp would be allowed to leave in January

Claudio Ranieri has hinted Jeffrey Schlupp could finally leave the club in January with West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa waiting to pounce on the versatile Ghanaian.

Hamburg-born Schlupp was the subject of a failed £10m bid from West Brom in the summer but the Baggies have retained their interest in the player, who has made 140 appearances for the Foxes.

The Ghanaian has grown frustrated by his lack of game time and is said to be agitating for a move elsewhere to gain more playing time.

''I don't like to maintain players who are unhappy. But of course, this is my point of view - afterwards, there is the club,' coach Ranieri said in a recent interview

'If someone goes, we can get rid of him easily but it will cost a lot of money to replace him with someone else who we have to replace them with.'

The 23-year-old was absent when Leicester fought from two goals down to draw against Stoke City.

