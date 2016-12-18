Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
EXCLUSIVE: Madina Republicans kid Abdul Rahim Razak lands in Milan to seal Atalanta move

Madina Republicans striker Abdul Rahim Razak has landed in Italy to complete his move to Serie A side Atalanta, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 17-year-old had successful trial in September where he made his athleticism and goal scoring skills count.

He was scouted by agent Oliver Arthur and his ArthurLegacy Sports Management Limited.

''I am happy to get a career for another promising talent. We (ArthurLegacy) gave them the opportunity and they grabbed it so I'm happy,'' Arthur said.

''Atalanta were happy when he came over for the trial so we hope they can integrate in the system and became a future star for the national team.''

