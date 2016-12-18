Black stars head coach Avram Grant opts for Dubai camping ahead of AFCON 2017

The Black Stars will be heading to the Dubai for their preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next year.

The Stars finished second in Equatorial Guinea and will landing in Gabon seeking to end a 35-year-old for the trophy they have won on four occasions in the past.

'The team will hold a residential camping in Ghana before leaving to Dubai to continue preparation for AFCON tournament in January 2017,' Afriyie told Kumasi based Adehye FM

On the issue of budget, he said Chief director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has invited them to discuss the budget of the Black Stars adding that very soon things will be in an orderly manner.

By Rahman Osman

