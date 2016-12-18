Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 09:55 CET

Ghanaian forward Derek Asamoah hoping he has a future at Carlisle United

Ghanaian striker Derek Asamoah waiting to see if he has a future at Carlisle United after impressing in his short stint at the club.

Derek Asamoah is keeping his fingers crossed over his future at Carlisle.

The 35-year-old marksman has just one more game left on his two-month deal - Saturday's clash with Yeovil - after which his fate will be decided, according to the News & Star.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Human rights without responsible guidance will definitely result in human annihilation.
By: Nii Mensa Kwao 11
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img