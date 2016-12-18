Sports News | 18 December 2016 09:55 CET
Ghanaian forward Derek Asamoah hoping he has a future at Carlisle United
Ghanaian striker Derek Asamoah waiting to see if he has a future at Carlisle United after impressing in his short stint at the club.
Derek Asamoah is keeping his fingers crossed over his future at Carlisle.
The 35-year-old marksman has just one more game left on his two-month deal - Saturday's clash with Yeovil - after which his fate will be decided, according to the News & Star.
