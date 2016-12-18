Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 09:55 CET

Isaac Cofie- We want to build on our win against Fiorentina

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie says their mid-week win against Fiorentina should be the starting point to get their season back on track.

Cofie has recently gotten back into the Genoa team and his return has coincided with the team's impressive victory against Fiorentina.

"It is not a random victory, we work hard every day. Tonight is an important success against a strong team " Cofie said after the game

'Tonight is an important success against a strong team. We always do the performance, we sometimes penalize the episodes, but always play to win. We enjoy this victory. It was important to bring these three points at home. "

'We are hoping to build on it and get the points we desire now.'

