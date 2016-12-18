Foh Amoaning slams Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi over lesbianism comments

Football enthusiast and former Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Federation Moses Foh-Amoaning has slammed Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi for cautioning his players on lesbianism publicly insisting it can affect the psyche of the players.

The Black Queens coach had earlier disclosed that lesbianism is an unavoidable act in every facet of human endeavor but called on the players to desist from that.

'Lesbianism happens across the globe in women's football team, it is a big problem and very worrying. I have always warned my players against engaging themselves in lesbianism. Apart from the fact that it is an evil act, it also affects them in the game. So I for instance always advise my players to abstain from such acts,' Basigi told Asempa FM.

But the member of the Justice Dzamefe Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the 2014 World Cup strongly disagrees with the coach.

'I heard Yusif Basigi's comment about the act of lesbianism and asking his players to desist from that act but I find it a bit curious.

'For me, I think he should be careful because it is not good to say this publicly. The statement of the coach can affects the psyche of the players negatively,' he said.

'It wasn't a good thing the coach did saying it publicly.' he added.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com