In a sad turn of events Black Queens head coach Yusif Basigi has revealed that despite achieving a lot with the senior female national team, he have never received any salary since 2011.

The overwhelming neglect experienced by the women's game has compelled them to combat for bonuses and allowances with coaches salaries never paid.

Haven't won three National Womens' League trophies with Hasaacas Ladies, an All Africa Games Gold Medal in 2015 and a Bronze Medal winning feat at the just ended 2016 Africa Women Nations Cup, Basigi has carved an unprecedented image for himself when it comes to women football in the country.

But the sad story of the coach is that he has never received his salary since he was employed.

'In the national team there is nothing like salary. It is only camp allowance, per diem and bonuses. It is only Avram Grant who receives salary as head coach of a national team in this country,' Basigi told Twin City Radio.

'But this is a national team and the nation is responsible for all payments. The FA started paying my salary in the first few months of my appointment as head coach of the Queens but they couldn't sustain it because the government did not support them. It's worrying,' he added.

