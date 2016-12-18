Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh trains with Red Bull Salzburg first team as flu virus sweeps through Austrian side

Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh started training with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The 28-year-old is currently on the books of Red Bull's feeder club Liefering.

A wave of flu has swept through the Austrian side with several key players knocked back by the virus.

The Ghana international started training with the Red Bull Salzburg first team this week.

It's unclear if he will be available for the side ahead of their league match against Heimo pipes Bergers on Saturday.

