Sports News | 18 December 2016 08:25 CET

Classic movie about famous Boateng family premieres on December 18

A chilling movie about the life story of the famous Boateng family will be premiered on December 18.

The movie titled "Peng! Peng! Boateng' features the life story of George, Kevin, Jerome and Avelina Boateng.

It is about the history of the most famous of all football brothers in Berlin, written by journalist Michael Horeni.

Kevin is currently on the books of Spanish side Las Palmas while Jerome is a World Cup winner with German and plays for Bayern Munich.

George earns living as a rapper while little sister Avelina is a model.

Why is it that most chinese have bad teeth? And most Africans with very good teeth
By: akoaso,HH Germany
