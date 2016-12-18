Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 08:25 CET

Las Palmas rely on Kevin Boateng to convince Mubarak Wakaso to return to Spanish side

Las Palmas are relying of Kevin-Prince Boateng to convince international teammate Mubarak Wakaso to return to the club.

Wakaso enjoyed a fruitful spell at the Spanish side before making the switch to Panathinaikos.

But the Ghana international has reported not to have found the happiness at the club, prompting the Canaries to enquire about his availability.

It will appear a crazy return for the former Celtic man but Las Palmas are hopeful Kevin Boateng could convince the midfielder to return to Spain.

The pair are great friends and could form a lethal pair for the side.

The 26-year-old - who also had stints at Villarreal, Espanyol and Celta Vigo - reportedly wants to return to the islanders.

