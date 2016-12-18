Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei enjoying life at Tanzanian powerhouse Simba FC

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei says he's enjoying life at Tanzanian giants Simba FC.

The 27-year-old has impressed in two friendly games since joining the East African side as a free agent.

Agyei signed a one-year deal with the Street Boys after leaving Ghanaian side Medeama.

He has been involved in the side's two warm-up games against Police Morogoro and Mtibwa FC.

And the former Ghana Under-20 star says he' enjoying his time at the club.

'It's been pretty good so far and can only look forward to an exciting campaign here,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com

'I have been well received by the coaches, players and management and hopefully I can repay the confidence reposed in me.

'It's a new adventure for me. But so far so good.'

Agyei is expected to be key for the Tanzanian Premier League leaders ahead of the start of the second half of the campaign on December 17.

