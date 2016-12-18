Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 08:25 CET

Egyptian outfit Ismaily turn down request from Kuwaiti clubs for Ghanaian Torric Jebrin

Egyptian outfit Ismaily have rejected offers from several Kuwaiti clubs, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The West African has received multiple offers from the Middle East following an exciting display for the side.

But GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the North Africans have turned the down the request for the Ghanaian.

Ismaily are keen to keep hold of the player as they lie 10th on the Egyptian top-flight with 17 points from 10 games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

There are always clear omens of corrupt ministers and judiciary in the shadow of a corrupt president.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img