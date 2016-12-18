Hearts of Oak to cough a hooping GHC100,000 to lure Medeama playmaker Kwame Boahene

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to cough a hooping sum of GHC100,000 to capture Medeama's Kwame Boahene as interests from other clubs for the player intensifies.

Kwame Boahene, 23, has attracted offers from various clubs both local and international but the Accra-based club is keen for his signature.



Sources close to the Phobians have revealed that they are ready to cough out the huge amount for the playmaker who is expected to transform the midfield of the club.

The Tarkwa-based club is demanding a transfer fee around GHC100,000 for the midfielder who has acquired massive experience from the club's Confederation Cup campaign this season.

Hearts of Oak have already secured the signature of Malik Akowuah from Medeama and want to add Boahene to the list to spice their midfield.

It has been reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko have pulled out of the race for the 23-year-old after their bid was rejected.

