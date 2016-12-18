Kasapreko Company Limited strikes deal with English Premier League 

Kasapreko Company Limited (KCL), have agreed a deal with the English Premier League which will see the company feature on billboards at match centers starting this December.

Alomo Bitters and KCL's energy drink - Storm Energy Drink will be displayed on the stadium pitch-side panels during four EPL matches.

This games will feature big guns like Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Leicester City.

Kasapreko will thus become the second beverage producers to be associated with the EPL after Twellium Industries, producers of Rush Energy Drink who are associated with defending Champions Leicester City.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com