Asante Kotoko issue strong warning to encroachers of Adako-Jachie training grounds

The Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have issued a strong warning to encroachers of their training grounds at Adako-Jachie insisting they will soon be ejected.

In a release signed by the head of communication of the club, Obed Acheampong, all encroachers who have taken part of the land close to the training grounds demarcated for various projects must be ready to surrender.

'The Management of Kotoko wishes to inform persons who have illegally taken parts of the club's Adako Jachie land demarcated for various projects to note that, they would soon be ejected.

'Management is fully aware of how some individuals without any recourse to the previous administration, took parts of the land to farm. Management plans to eject all those individuals,' the statement read.

The statement added that management would not forcefully eject encroachers but will offer them time to harvest their crops planted on the land before they move.

'However, in order to give a human face to the ejection, management advises those who have planted various crops on the land to completely vacate after their harvest.'

'The club did not and has not given anybody the authority to farm on any section of the land.

'Management states without any equivocation that, no one would have access to the land after they have harvested their crops. We further warn would-be encroachers to stay away.

'Management further states that, it will not tolerate anyone who dares trespass. Meanwhile, the other portions of the land will soon be cleared for the necessary works on it,' the statement noted.

