Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 08:25 CET

Asante Kotoko issue strong warning to encroachers of Adako-Jachie training grounds

The Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have issued a strong warning to encroachers of their training grounds at Adako-Jachie insisting they will soon be ejected.

In a release signed by the head of communication of the club, Obed Acheampong, all encroachers who have taken part of the land close to the training grounds demarcated for various projects must be ready to surrender.

'The Management of Kotoko wishes to inform persons who have illegally taken parts of the club's Adako Jachie land demarcated for various projects to note that, they would soon be ejected.

'Management is fully aware of how some individuals without any recourse to the previous administration, took parts of the land to farm. Management plans to eject all those individuals,' the statement read.

The statement added that management would not forcefully eject encroachers but will offer them time to harvest their crops planted on the land before they move.

'However, in order to give a human face to the ejection, management advises those who have planted various crops on the land to completely vacate after their harvest.'

'The club did not and has not given anybody the authority to farm on any section of the land.

'Management states without any equivocation that, no one would have access to the land after they have harvested their crops. We further warn would-be encroachers to stay away.

'Management further states that, it will not tolerate anyone who dares trespass. Meanwhile, the other portions of the land will soon be cleared for the necessary works on it,' the statement noted.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Good leaders act, they do not wait to react to situations
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img