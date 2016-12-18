Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi rules out coaching in West Africa after Nigeria disappointment 

â€‹ Former Hearts of Oak trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi has ruled out coaching in any country in West Africa following his shock and early exit from Nigeria Professional Football League side, FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Kenichi terminated his contract with Ubah, citing interference by club officials after the Anambra Warriors suffered two defeats on the trot.

"It came to the position where I feel my next destination is not in Africa, except South Africa and countries in northern part of Africa," Yatsuhashi wrote on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"I have had outstanding relationship with the players I worked with in Africa. "Neverthless, I can't change the environment. I can only work with the players. In order to work with the players, there must be a right environment.''

" At this moment, I have a different priority in my career, and I will fulfill this priority in other countries. "Africa gave me valuable experiences that is impossible for me to gain elsewhere." Also, I wish the best for players I have worked with.

"I will announce my next destination very shortly. I appreciate all your support."

