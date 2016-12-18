Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 08:25 CET

Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi rules out coaching in West Africa after Nigeria disappointment 

â€‹ Former Hearts of Oak trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi has ruled out coaching in any country in West Africa following his shock and early exit from Nigeria Professional Football League side, FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Kenichi terminated his contract with Ubah, citing interference by club officials after the Anambra Warriors suffered two defeats on the trot.

"It came to the position where I feel my next destination is not in Africa, except South Africa and countries in northern part of Africa," Yatsuhashi wrote on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"I have had outstanding relationship with the players I worked with in Africa. "Neverthless, I can't change the environment. I can only work with the players. In order to work with the players, there must be a right environment.''

" At this moment, I have a different priority in my career, and I will fulfill this priority in other countries. "Africa gave me valuable experiences that is impossible for me to gain elsewhere." Also, I wish the best for players I have worked with.

"I will announce my next destination very shortly. I appreciate all your support."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Once a dictator, always a dictator
By: Adwoa Ayamba.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img