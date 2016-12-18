Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka reveals having offers from Italian and Paraguayan clubs

Aduana Stars skipper Godfred Saka has revealed that he's had offers from clubs in Italy and Paraguay but he is yet to decide where to go.

Saka said "I've received offers from Italian and Paraguayan clubs who wants to sign me". "These offers were received through agents and I'm keen on considering them," he added.

Saka, a right back who is also able to play as a right winger, has resisted several offers from various foreign clubs in previous moves but appears set to move this time.

Saka who has captained for close to four seasons has been one of the most versatile players in the Dormaa side.

He has been one of the most consistent defender in the Ghana Premier League and the Local Black Stars.

