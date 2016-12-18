Turkish side Bucaspor take action to remove Torric Jebrin penalty

Turkish side Bucaspor are taken to mitigate a two-year transfer ban by agreeing to pay monies owed Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin

The European outfit has been slapped with the ban by FIFA after failing to pay entitlement due the West African.

The 25-year-old lodged a complaint with the world governing body over unpaid fees said to total two million dollars.

But the club has agreed to a payment plan for the Ismaily midfielder with the club expected to pay $70,000 in first instalment.

However, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the payment plan is subject to the acceptance of the Ghanaian.

He terminated his contract with Bucaspor in 2014.

Bucaspor will not be allowed to sign any player in the next two years. They are also unable to register newly acquired players.

