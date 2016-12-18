Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 07:40 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin receives offers from Kuwaiti clubs

Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin has received offers from an unknown Kuwaiti clubs.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on the books of Ismaily, has attracted interest due to his improved performance at the club.

The former Hearts of Oak star has been a regular feature for the side since joining.

He is currently fighting Turkish side Bucaspor over unpaid monies owed him.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

A good name is better than precious ointment
By: forster lee germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img