Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin receives offers from Kuwaiti clubs

Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin has received offers from an unknown Kuwaiti clubs.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on the books of Ismaily, has attracted interest due to his improved performance at the club.

The former Hearts of Oak star has been a regular feature for the side since joining.

He is currently fighting Turkish side Bucaspor over unpaid monies owed him.

