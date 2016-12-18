Sports News | 18 December 2016 07:40 CET
Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin receives offers from Kuwaiti clubs
Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin has received offers from an unknown Kuwaiti clubs.
The 25-year-old, who is currently on the books of Ismaily, has attracted interest due to his improved performance at the club.
The former Hearts of Oak star has been a regular feature for the side since joining.
He is currently fighting Turkish side Bucaspor over unpaid monies owed him.
