Sports News | 18 December 2016 03:55 CET
Hearts linked with Aduana Stars midfield maestro Elvis Opoku - Reports
Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak are linked with a move for Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku, according reports in the media.
The Phobians are keen to bring in the former Gold Stars midfielder after failing to secure a return for midfielder Sabhan Laryea.
According to reports by KickGH, Hearts have already opened talks with Aduana over a possible signing of the midfielder.
