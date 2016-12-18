Hearts linked with Aduana Stars midfield maestro Elvis Opoku - Reports

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak are linked with a move for Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku, according reports in the media.

The Phobians are keen to bring in the former Gold Stars midfielder after failing to secure a return for midfielder Sabhan Laryea.

According to reports by KickGH, Hearts have already opened talks with Aduana over a possible signing of the midfielder.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com