Free-scoring Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt strikes brilliant finish for Osnabruck in German lower-tier

Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt scored a brilliant consolation goal for VfL Osnabruck in their 3-1 away reverse at Paderborn in the German third-tier league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored in the 51st minute to cut down the deficit for Osnabruck after they had gone down 3-0 in the opening 30 minutes.

Saturday's goal completes an awesome double for the Ghanaian who has scored twice in his last two games and six league goals this season.

While he was scoring his Ghanaian compatriot Marcel Appiah also played the entire 90 minutes of the game for Osnabruck.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com