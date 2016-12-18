Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 03:55 CET

Free-scoring Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt strikes brilliant finish for Osnabruck in German lower-tier

Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt scored a brilliant consolation goal for VfL Osnabruck in their 3-1 away reverse at Paderborn in the German third-tier league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored in the 51st minute to cut down the deficit for Osnabruck after they had gone down 3-0 in the opening 30 minutes.

Saturday's goal completes an awesome double for the Ghanaian who has scored twice in his last two games and six league goals this season.

While he was scoring his Ghanaian compatriot Marcel Appiah also played the entire 90 minutes of the game for Osnabruck.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Don't allow your circumstances to define who you are. You the winner and not the loser; the head and not the tail.
By: DOUGLAS YEBOAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img