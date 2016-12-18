Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 03:10 CET

Striker Richmond Boakye returns from injury to score in Latina draw in Italy

Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom announced his return from injury by scoring a late equaliser for Latina who shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Brescia in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.

The 23-year-old tossed himself unto the pitch before the start of the second-half and scored from the spot in the 93rd minute.

Brescia, the visitors, took the lead through a clinical finish from Dimitri Bisoli on the 70th minute mark.

While Boakye was coming off the bench to play his first game since October, his Ghanaian compatriot Maxwell Acosty was not part of the Latina squad for the game.

