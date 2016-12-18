Sports News | 18 December 2016 03:10 CET
Ghanaian youth defender Lartey Sanniez scores own-goal in Jong Ajax away win over Helmond Sport in Dutch second-tier
Dutch-born Ghanaian youth defender Terry Lartey Sanniez scored an own-goal while in action for Jong Ajax on Friday night.
Sanniez gifted the opener to the hosts when he turned home a ball into his own net in the 17th minute.
However Ajax were able to turn the game around and claim a 4-2 win at the Lavans Stadion.
