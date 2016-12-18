Ghanaian youth defender Lartey Sanniez scores own-goal in Jong Ajax away win over Helmond Sport in Dutch second-tier

Dutch-born Ghanaian youth defender Terry Lartey Sanniez scored an own-goal while in action for Jong Ajax on Friday night.

Sanniez gifted the opener to the hosts when he turned home a ball into his own net in the 17th minute.

However Ajax were able to turn the game around and claim a 4-2 win at the Lavans Stadion.

