Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Boateng scores second goal on a row but Moreirense suffer painful defeat in Portugal

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Boateng scored the consolation for Moreirense who slipped to a disappointing 4-1 home loss against Arouca in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who played for Ghana at the 2015 U20 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand, halved the deficit for his side on the 47th minute mark but the rampant visitors went ahead to score more goals to record a vital win.

Boateng, a former Rio Ave player, has scored twice in his last two games for Moreirense but the White and Greens have lost both games.

He has scored four (4) league goals but five (5) in all competitions this term.

By El Akyereko



