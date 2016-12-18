Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 02:25 CET

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Boateng scores second goal on a row but Moreirense suffer painful defeat in Portugal

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Boateng scored the consolation for Moreirense who slipped to a disappointing 4-1 home loss against Arouca in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who played for Ghana at the 2015 U20 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand, halved the deficit for his side on the 47th minute mark but the rampant visitors went ahead to score more goals to record a vital win.

Boateng, a former Rio Ave player, has scored twice in his last two games for Moreirense but the White and Greens have lost both games.

He has scored four (4) league goals but five (5) in all competitions this term.

By El Akyereko

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Love is Sharing
By: Nana Agyapong
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img