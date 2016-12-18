Daniel Amartey: Ghana defender thrilled with away point at Stoke after scoring debut EPL goal

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has revealed the Foxes resolved to come from behind for a point in their 2-2 stalemate with Stoke City on Saturday.

Amartey, 21, rose above Ryan Shawcross to beat Lee Grant at the back of the post to rescue a late point for the league champions.

Leicester had been reduced to ten men after influential forward Jamie Vardy was sent off in the 28th minute.

Claudio Ranieri's returned from the break to halved the deficit through Jose Ulloa who claimed off the bench to score after the hosts had gone 2-0 up.

Amartey reveals he and his team-mates resolved to work for the point during the dressing room talk at half-time.

"We needed it and we get so everybody is happy now," he told LCFCTV in a post-match interview.

Watch the full video of his interview below.

