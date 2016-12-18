Architect Baba Rahman sets up equalizer for Schalke against Feiburg

Ghana international Baba Rahman set up the equalizer for Schalke as the Royal Blues battled from behind to draw 1-1 with Freiburg in the Bundesliga in Saturday.

The on-loan Chelsea star was introduced in the 59th minute and he set up a goal for Ukrainian Yevhen Konoplyanka to level for Marcus Weinzierl's side at the Veltins Arena.

The goal ensured Schalke avoided a fourth straight defeat in the league.

Rahman will revert to Chelsea at the end of the season though Everton have reportedly expressed interest in his service.

