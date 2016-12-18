Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Architect Baba Rahman sets up equalizer for Schalke against Feiburg

Ghana international Baba Rahman set up the equalizer for Schalke as the Royal Blues battled from behind to draw 1-1 with Freiburg in the Bundesliga in Saturday.

The on-loan Chelsea star was introduced in the 59th minute and he set up a goal for Ukrainian Yevhen Konoplyanka to level for Marcus Weinzierl's side at the Veltins Arena.

The goal ensured Schalke avoided a fourth straight defeat in the league.

Rahman will revert to Chelsea at the end of the season though Everton have reportedly expressed interest in his service.

Sports News

