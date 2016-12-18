Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 18 December 2016 01:40 CET

Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse nets consolation goal for Westerlo in Belgian top-flight

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse scored the consolation goal for Westerlo who slipped to a 3-1 home reverse against Lokeren on Saturday. 

The former Ajax Amsterdam starlet fired the Yellow and Blues into a 28th minute lead at the Het Kuipje.

However Lokeren, who had former Liberty Professionals starlet Eugene Ansah on their bench, answered with three second-half goals.

Mitch Apau, a Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, also played for Westerlo and was booked in the 68th minute.

Acolatse has scored four goals in 17 games, an average of 4.25.

He joined Westerlo as a free agent after leaving Dutch giants Ajax where he failed to break into the first team after several years in the Ajax junior squad.

Sports News

