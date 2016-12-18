Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse nets consolation goal for Westerlo in Belgian top-flight

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse scored the consolation goal for Westerlo who slipped to a 3-1 home reverse against Lokeren on Saturday.

The former Ajax Amsterdam starlet fired the Yellow and Blues into a 28th minute lead at the Het Kuipje.

However Lokeren, who had former Liberty Professionals starlet Eugene Ansah on their bench, answered with three second-half goals.

Mitch Apau, a Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, also played for Westerlo and was booked in the 68th minute.

Acolatse has scored four goals in 17 games, an average of 4.25.

He joined Westerlo as a free agent after leaving Dutch giants Ajax where he failed to break into the first team after several years in the Ajax junior squad.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com