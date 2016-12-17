Accra-Formation of West African Beach Soccer Union

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA

Accra, Dec 17, GNA - Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Ghana are leading a proposal for the formation of a West Africa Beach Soccer Union.

The heads of these countries met officials of Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) and the Confederation of African Football in Lagos, Nigeria, to table their plans for the West African sub region.

The meeting was also attended by Joan Cusco, FIFA Beach Soccer Board Member & Managing Director and Alex Soriano, Head of Sponsorship BSWW.

GNA