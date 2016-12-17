Sports News | 17 December 2016 22:40 CET
Tema Youth sign former Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Sampson Odai
Re-instated Tema Youth have signed goalkeeper Sampson Odai for the season.
Odai joined the Tema-based side after a failed stint with Liberty Professionals.
He was down the pecking order at the Dansoman-based side and hope to revive his career at Tema Youth.
Tema Youth won a player eligibility protest against Dreams FC and got promoted to replace the latter.
