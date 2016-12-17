Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 17 December 2016 22:40 CET

Tema Youth sign former Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Sampson Odai

Re-instated Tema Youth have signed goalkeeper Sampson Odai for the season.

Odai joined the Tema-based side after a failed stint with Liberty Professionals.

He was down the pecking order at the Dansoman-based side and hope to revive his career at Tema Youth.

Tema Youth won a player eligibility protest against Dreams FC and got promoted to replace the latter.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img