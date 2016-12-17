Tema Youth sign former Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Sampson Odai

Re-instated Tema Youth have signed goalkeeper Sampson Odai for the season.

Odai joined the Tema-based side after a failed stint with Liberty Professionals.

He was down the pecking order at the Dansoman-based side and hope to revive his career at Tema Youth.

Tema Youth won a player eligibility protest against Dreams FC and got promoted to replace the latter.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com