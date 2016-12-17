Sports News | 17 December 2016 22:40 CET
Great Olympics sign rugged defender Asiamah Badu from Heart of Lions
Promoted Great Olympics have bolstered their defence by signing Isaac Asiamah Badu from Heart of Lions.
Badu was a stalwart at the back for the Kpando-based side two seasons ago in the Ghana Premier League.
He stayed with the club in the Division One League after their demotion but wants a return to the top-flight.
Badu is the second big-name player to sign for the Wonder Club after Eric Bekoe.
