Great Olympics sign rugged defender Asiamah Badu from Heart of Lions

Promoted Great Olympics have bolstered their defence by signing Isaac Asiamah Badu from Heart of Lions.

Badu was a stalwart at the back for the Kpando-based side two seasons ago in the Ghana Premier League.

He stayed with the club in the Division One League after their demotion but wants a return to the top-flight.

Badu is the second big-name player to sign for the Wonder Club after Eric Bekoe.

