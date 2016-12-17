Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 17 December 2016 22:40 CET

Majeed Waris: FC Lorient striker named club's November Player of the Month

FC Lorient striker Majeed Waris has been voted the club's Player of the Month for November by the fans.

The Ghana international hogged the headline by scoring in four consecutive French Ligue 1 matches.

But two goals in the month under review- he scored in the 3-3 with Metz and grabbed the winner in the 2-1 success over Rennes.

Waris has made 16 appearances and scored four goals so far.

