Sports News | 17 December 2016 22:40 CET
Majeed Waris: FC Lorient striker named club's November Player of the Month
FC Lorient striker Majeed Waris has been voted the club's Player of the Month for November by the fans.
The Ghana international hogged the headline by scoring in four consecutive French Ligue 1 matches.
But two goals in the month under review- he scored in the 3-3 with Metz and grabbed the winner in the 2-1 success over Rennes.
Waris has made 16 appearances and scored four goals so far.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].