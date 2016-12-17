Daniel Amartey scores debut Premier League to earn a point for Leicester City in Stoke City draw

Ghana international Daniel Amartey scored his maiden English Premier League goal to help Leicester City earn a 2-2 at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Black Stars center-back was deployed as a defensive midfielder and he scored his first goal in the English top-flight in the 88th minute to end the game in a stalemate at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Foxes had fallen 2-0 behind after Spanish Bojan Krkic converted from the spot in the 39th minute before former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen topped it up in first-half stoppage-time.

Claudio Ranieri's returned from the break to halved the deficit through Jose Ulloa who claimed off the bench to score.

With two minutes remaining, the Ghanaian ensured his side ended the game with a point.

Amartey, 21, rose above Ryan Shawcross to beat Lee Grant at the back of the post to rescue a late point for the league champions.

While Amartey was excelling, his Ghanaian compatriot Jeff Schlupp was not part of the Foxes squad for the game.

By El Akyereko

