Sports News | 17 December 2016 22:40 CET

Ghanaian starlet Bernard Tekpetey makes Bundesliga debut with Schalke 04

Ghanaian starlet Bernard Tekpetey made his German Bundesliga debut after climbing off the bench to play on their 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was introduced in the 87th minute as replacement for Max Meyer as the Royal Blues split points at home.

Tekpetey had debuted for Schalke in the UEFA Europa League but had to wait till Saturday to make his debut.

His Ghanaian compatriot Baba Rahman, who is on loan from Chelsea, assisted the equalizer at the Veltins Arena.

