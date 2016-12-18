Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Football News | 18 December 2016 00:58 CET

Make Provisions For Juvenile Soccer - Augustin Asante Tells GFA

By Ransford Antwi // Suncity Radio 97.1, Sunyani
The chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional football Association (RFA), Mr. Augustine Asante has appealed to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to provide sustainable funding to develop grassroots soccer across the country.

He said the GFA should set aside 2-5% of it 5% gate proceeds and 5% player transfers for the development of coasts or juvenile football.

Mr. Asante said this on Suncity SPORTS at the heels of the just ended GFA congress at Prampram.

He explained that Ghana abounds in great soccer talents and it was prudent to catch them young and build them up to feed both local and international market.

He added that football has now become a global booming business venture, bringing great returns to individuals, families, communities and nations, and urged the authorities to take advantage of this great opportunity for the nation’s socio-economic transformation.

Football News

