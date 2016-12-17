Chelsea chalk up 11th straight win as Diego Costa sinks Crystal Palace

Diego Costa continued his superb form as Chelsea made it 11 wins on the spin with a 1-0 success at Crystal Palace to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The talismanic striker rose majestically to nod home on 43 minutes to take his tally to 13 for the season and dig out the type of hard-fought victory that is traditionally the hallmark of champions.

It was his sixth goal in his last eight league appearances and came after the fiery forward had picked up an avoidable booking that rules him out of the Boxing Day clash at home to Bournemouth.

Chelsea will also be without N'Golo Kante against the Cherries and it remains to be seen if the duo's absence will prove costly in their bid to extend their club-record streak to 12 matches.

The Blues were already guaranteed the Christmas number one spot heading into this derby, but could yet enjoy further festive cheer as this triumph piles pressure on their nearest rivals, who all face tricky fixtures in the coming days. Liverpool travel to neighbours Everton on Monday night while on Sunday third-placed Arsenal visit Manchester City in fourth.

The result was another body blow for Alan Pardew and Palace, who have now lost eight of their last 10 league matches. The Eagles remain 16th, three points off the dropzone with the other struggling teams yet to play this weekend.