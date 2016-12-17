Enyimba Target Kotoko Skipper

Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba FC have enquired about the availability of Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong ahead of a transfer offer in the coming weeks.

It is understood the Nigerians are in the market for a goalscoring defender who will bolster their defence and provide them with vital goals.

Frimpong’s versatility as a free-scoring fullback and occasional centre-back over the just-ended season makes him an ideal candidate for the former CAF Champions League winners.

Frimpong scored eight goals last season in the Ghana Premier League and has been nominated for the Defender of the Season award.

Frimpong becomes the second Ghanaian who has been targeted by Enyimba after Black Stars goalie Fatau Dauda.